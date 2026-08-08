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PDC: Perpetuals.com Ltd - American Depositary Shares
PDC exchange rate has changed by -2.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.89 and at a high of 3.29.
Follow Perpetuals.com Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PDC stock price today?
Perpetuals.com Ltd - American Depositary Shares stock is priced at 3.00 today. It trades within 2.89 - 3.29, yesterday's close was 3.07, and trading volume reached 76. The live price chart of PDC shows these updates.
Does Perpetuals.com Ltd - American Depositary Shares stock pay dividends?
Perpetuals.com Ltd - American Depositary Shares is currently valued at 3.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -62.31% and USD. View the chart live to track PDC movements.
How to buy PDC stock?
You can buy Perpetuals.com Ltd - American Depositary Shares shares at the current price of 3.00. Orders are usually placed near 3.00 or 3.30, while 76 and -5.06% show market activity. Follow PDC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PDC stock?
Investing in Perpetuals.com Ltd - American Depositary Shares involves considering the yearly range 2.42 - 8.40 and current price 3.00. Many compare -7.98% and -39.88% before placing orders at 3.00 or 3.30. Explore the PDC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Perpetuals.com Ltd - American Depositary Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Perpetuals.com Ltd - American Depositary Shares in the past year was 8.40. Within 2.42 - 8.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Perpetuals.com Ltd - American Depositary Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Perpetuals.com Ltd - American Depositary Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Perpetuals.com Ltd - American Depositary Shares (PDC) over the year was 2.42. Comparing it with the current 3.00 and 2.42 - 8.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PDC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PDC stock split?
Perpetuals.com Ltd - American Depositary Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.07, and -62.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.07
- Open
- 3.16
- Bid
- 3.00
- Ask
- 3.30
- Low
- 2.89
- High
- 3.29
- Volume
- 76
- Daily Change
- -2.28%
- Month Change
- -7.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -39.88%
- Year Change
- -62.31%