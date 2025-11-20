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PDBA: Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
PDBA exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.74 and at a high of 36.96.
Follow Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDBA News
- Geopolitical Risks Highlight India’s Reliance On Edible Oil Imports
- The Super El Niño Is Coming And Here Are The Assets To Profit (And Protect Your Portfolio) (NASDAQ:PDBA)
- Agricultural ETFs to Gain as China Pledges to Buy $17B of US Crops
- Spotlight on Agricultural ETFs as China Buys 1M Tons of US Soyabeans
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PDBA stock price today?
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock is priced at 36.85 today. It trades within 36.74 - 36.96, yesterday's close was 36.62, and trading volume reached 136. The live price chart of PDBA shows these updates.
Does Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF is currently valued at 36.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.85% and USD. View the chart live to track PDBA movements.
How to buy PDBA stock?
You can buy Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF shares at the current price of 36.85. Orders are usually placed near 36.85 or 37.15, while 136 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow PDBA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PDBA stock?
Investing in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.69 - 38.43 and current price 36.85. Many compare 0.41% and 6.26% before placing orders at 36.85 or 37.15. Explore the PDBA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the past year was 38.43. Within 33.69 - 38.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) over the year was 33.69. Comparing it with the current 36.85 and 33.69 - 38.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PDBA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PDBA stock split?
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.62, and 0.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.62
- Open
- 36.74
- Bid
- 36.85
- Ask
- 37.15
- Low
- 36.74
- High
- 36.96
- Volume
- 136
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.26%
- Year Change
- 0.85%