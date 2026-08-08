- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PCR: Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF
PCR exchange rate has changed by 2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.52 and at a high of 19.61.
Follow Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PCR stock price today?
Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF stock is priced at 19.52 today. It trades within 19.52 - 19.61, yesterday's close was 19.09, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of PCR shows these updates.
Does Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF is currently valued at 19.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -21.54% and USD. View the chart live to track PCR movements.
How to buy PCR stock?
You can buy Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 19.52. Orders are usually placed near 19.52 or 19.82, while 9 and -0.46% show market activity. Follow PCR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PCR stock?
Investing in Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.60 - 25.05 and current price 19.52. Many compare 2.52% and -2.69% before placing orders at 19.52 or 19.82. Explore the PCR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF in the past year was 25.05. Within 18.60 - 25.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF (PCR) over the year was 18.60. Comparing it with the current 19.52 and 18.60 - 25.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PCR stock split?
Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.09, and -21.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.09
- Open
- 19.61
- Bid
- 19.52
- Ask
- 19.82
- Low
- 19.52
- High
- 19.61
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 2.25%
- Month Change
- 2.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.69%
- Year Change
- -21.54%