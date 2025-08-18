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PCN: Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PCN exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.80 and at a high of 11.87.
Follow Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCN News
- PIMCO CEFs: What's Behind The Premium Deflation?
- PCN: Downgrading To Hold On Rates And Share Dilution (NYSE:PCN)
- My Income Portfolio–Boosting Returns
- Undercovered Stocks: Hess Midstream, Gorilla Technology, Vertiv Holdings And More
- PTY: Don’t Panic Over The Premium, Purchase For Prosperity (NYSE:PTY)
- My Income Portfolio - Looking For Dividends
- PIMCO CEF Premiums Plummet Due To Private Credit Paranoia
- How To Play 10%+ PIMCO CEFs
- PIMCO CEF Update: Valuations Compelling, PTY/PCN Strong Buys For 11%+ Yields
- PCN: Efficient Portfolio Strategy And Attractive Outlook (NYSE:PCN)
- Never Cutters, Part 2: 5 More High Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution
- My Income Portfolio - The Land Of Toys
- 7 High-Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution In 10 Years Plus
- PCN: 10%-Plus Yield, Historically Low Premium (NYSE:PCN)
- My Income Portfolio's Year-End Review
- PCN CEF: Attractive Valuation On This Monthly Income Fund Going Into 2026 (NYSE:PCN)
- BHK: Improved Valuation, Distribution Sustainability Still Questionable (NYSE:BHK)
- My Income Portfolio - NAV Never Lies
- PCN: High Income With An Active Brain (NYSE:PCN)
- PIMCO Update August 2025 | Valuations Remain Compelling
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PCN stock price today?
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock is priced at 11.83 today. It trades within 11.80 - 11.87, yesterday's close was 11.79, and trading volume reached 587. The live price chart of PCN shows these updates.
Does Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock pay dividends?
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is currently valued at 11.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.49% and USD. View the chart live to track PCN movements.
How to buy PCN stock?
You can buy Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares at the current price of 11.83. Orders are usually placed near 11.83 or 12.13, while 587 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PCN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PCN stock?
Investing in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund involves considering the yearly range 11.40 - 13.48 and current price 11.83. Many compare 1.20% and -5.96% before placing orders at 11.83 or 12.13. Explore the PCN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the past year was 13.48. Within 11.40 - 13.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) over the year was 11.40. Comparing it with the current 11.83 and 11.40 - 13.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PCN stock split?
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.79, and -9.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.79
- Open
- 11.83
- Bid
- 11.83
- Ask
- 12.13
- Low
- 11.80
- High
- 11.87
- Volume
- 587
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 1.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.96%
- Year Change
- -9.49%