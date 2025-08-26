- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PCM: PCM Fund Inc
PCM exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.64 and at a high of 5.72.
Follow PCM Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PCM stock price today?
PCM Fund Inc stock is priced at 5.68 today. It trades within 5.64 - 5.72, yesterday's close was 5.68, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of PCM shows these updates.
Does PCM Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
PCM Fund Inc is currently valued at 5.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.83% and USD. View the chart live to track PCM movements.
How to buy PCM stock?
You can buy PCM Fund Inc shares at the current price of 5.68. Orders are usually placed near 5.68 or 5.98, while 26 and -0.70% show market activity. Follow PCM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PCM stock?
Investing in PCM Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 5.49 - 6.75 and current price 5.68. Many compare 0.18% and -6.12% before placing orders at 5.68 or 5.98. Explore the PCM price chart live with daily changes.
What are PCM Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of PCM Fund Inc in the past year was 6.75. Within 5.49 - 6.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track PCM Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are PCM Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PCM Fund Inc (PCM) over the year was 5.49. Comparing it with the current 5.68 and 5.49 - 6.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PCM stock split?
PCM Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.68, and -10.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.68
- Open
- 5.72
- Bid
- 5.68
- Ask
- 5.98
- Low
- 5.64
- High
- 5.72
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.12%
- Year Change
- -10.83%