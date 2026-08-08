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PCLG: Polen Focus Growth ETF
PCLG exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.21 and at a high of 23.21.
Follow Polen Focus Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PCLG stock price today?
Polen Focus Growth ETF stock is priced at 23.21 today. It trades within 23.21 - 23.21, yesterday's close was 23.20, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PCLG shows these updates.
Does Polen Focus Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Polen Focus Growth ETF is currently valued at 23.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.82% and USD. View the chart live to track PCLG movements.
How to buy PCLG stock?
You can buy Polen Focus Growth ETF shares at the current price of 23.21. Orders are usually placed near 23.21 or 23.51, while 3 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PCLG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PCLG stock?
Investing in Polen Focus Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.75 - 25.83 and current price 23.21. Many compare 2.97% and 7.65% before placing orders at 23.21 or 23.51. Explore the PCLG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Polen Focus Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Polen Focus Growth ETF in the past year was 25.83. Within 19.75 - 25.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Polen Focus Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Polen Focus Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Polen Focus Growth ETF (PCLG) over the year was 19.75. Comparing it with the current 23.21 and 19.75 - 25.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCLG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PCLG stock split?
Polen Focus Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.20, and -6.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.20
- Open
- 23.21
- Bid
- 23.21
- Ask
- 23.51
- Low
- 23.21
- High
- 23.21
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 2.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.65%
- Year Change
- -6.82%