PCAP: Procap Acquisition Corp
PCAP exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.15 and at a high of 10.15.
Follow Procap Acquisition Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PCAP stock price today?
Procap Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 10.15 today. It trades within 10.15 - 10.15, yesterday's close was 10.17, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of PCAP shows these updates.
Does Procap Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?
Procap Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 10.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.40% and USD. View the chart live to track PCAP movements.
How to buy PCAP stock?
You can buy Procap Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 10.15. Orders are usually placed near 10.15 or 10.45, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PCAP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PCAP stock?
Investing in Procap Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 9.01 - 11.42 and current price 10.15. Many compare -0.59% and -2.40% before placing orders at 10.15 or 10.45. Explore the PCAP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Procap Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Procap Acquisition Corp in the past year was 11.42. Within 9.01 - 11.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Procap Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Procap Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Procap Acquisition Corp (PCAP) over the year was 9.01. Comparing it with the current 10.15 and 9.01 - 11.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCAP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PCAP stock split?
Procap Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.17, and -2.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.17
- Open
- 10.15
- Bid
- 10.15
- Ask
- 10.45
- Low
- 10.15
- High
- 10.15
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.20%
- Month Change
- -0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.40%
- Year Change
- -2.40%
