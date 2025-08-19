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PBT: Permian Basin Royalty Trust
PBT exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.02 and at a high of 32.44.
Follow Permian Basin Royalty Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PBT News
- Thoughts On The Sky-High Valuation Of Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock (NYSE:PBT)
- A Sampling Of Dividend Decreases In February 2026
- These Oil Stocks Are Near Buy Points As Sector Rally Continues
- Texas Pacific Stock Surged 75% In Two Months, Earns Rating Upgrade
- Permian Basin Royalty Trust: Waddell's Relaunch Uncertain Amid Bleak Oil Prospects (PBT)
- Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s Richly Priced Toll Road Advantage (NYSE:PBT)
- A Sampling Of Dividend Decreases In 2025
- Permian Basin Royalty Trust settles litigation with Blackbeard for $9 million
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PBT stock price today?
Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock is priced at 31.93 today. It trades within 31.02 - 32.44, yesterday's close was 31.36, and trading volume reached 230. The live price chart of PBT shows these updates.
Does Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock pay dividends?
Permian Basin Royalty Trust is currently valued at 31.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 91.20% and USD. View the chart live to track PBT movements.
How to buy PBT stock?
You can buy Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares at the current price of 31.93. Orders are usually placed near 31.93 or 32.23, while 230 and 1.30% show market activity. Follow PBT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PBT stock?
Investing in Permian Basin Royalty Trust involves considering the yearly range 16.25 - 35.42 and current price 31.93. Many compare 9.54% and 57.45% before placing orders at 31.93 or 32.23. Explore the PBT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the past year was 35.42. Within 16.25 - 35.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Permian Basin Royalty Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) over the year was 16.25. Comparing it with the current 31.93 and 16.25 - 35.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PBT stock split?
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.36, and 91.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.36
- Open
- 31.52
- Bid
- 31.93
- Ask
- 32.23
- Low
- 31.02
- High
- 32.44
- Volume
- 230
- Daily Change
- 1.82%
- Month Change
- 9.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 57.45%
- Year Change
- 91.20%