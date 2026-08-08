- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PBRG: Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF
PBRG exchange rate has changed by -5.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.88 and at a high of 34.29.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PBRG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF stock is priced at 33.88 today. It trades within 33.88 - 34.29, yesterday's close was 35.73, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of PBRG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF is currently valued at 33.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 124.52% and USD. View the chart live to track PBRG movements.
How to buy PBRG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF shares at the current price of 33.88. Orders are usually placed near 33.88 or 34.18, while 4 and -1.20% show market activity. Follow PBRG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PBRG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.90 - 52.39 and current price 33.88. Many compare -9.48% and 7.00% before placing orders at 33.88 or 34.18. Explore the PBRG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF in the past year was 52.39. Within 14.90 - 52.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF (PBRG) over the year was 14.90. Comparing it with the current 33.88 and 14.90 - 52.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBRG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PBRG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.73, and 124.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.73
- Open
- 34.29
- Bid
- 33.88
- Ask
- 34.18
- Low
- 33.88
- High
- 34.29
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -5.18%
- Month Change
- -9.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.00%
- Year Change
- 124.52%