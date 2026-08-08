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PBQQ: PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF
PBQQ exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.61 and at a high of 31.74.
Follow PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PBQQ stock price today?
PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF stock is priced at 31.69 today. It trades within 31.61 - 31.74, yesterday's close was 31.62, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of PBQQ shows these updates.
Does PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF stock pay dividends?
PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF is currently valued at 31.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.69% and USD. View the chart live to track PBQQ movements.
How to buy PBQQ stock?
You can buy PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF shares at the current price of 31.69. Orders are usually placed near 31.69 or 31.99, while 26 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow PBQQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PBQQ stock?
Investing in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.81 - 31.74 and current price 31.69. Many compare 1.41% and 9.96% before placing orders at 31.69 or 31.99. Explore the PBQQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF in the past year was 31.74. Within 27.81 - 31.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (PBQQ) over the year was 27.81. Comparing it with the current 31.69 and 27.81 - 31.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBQQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PBQQ stock split?
PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.62, and 9.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.62
- Open
- 31.61
- Bid
- 31.69
- Ask
- 31.99
- Low
- 31.61
- High
- 31.74
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.96%
- Year Change
- 9.69%