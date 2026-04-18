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PBP: Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

23.37 USD 0.06 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PBP exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.35 and at a high of 23.37.

Follow Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PBP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PBP stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock is priced at 23.37 today. It trades within 23.35 - 23.37, yesterday's close was 23.31, and trading volume reached 56. The live price chart of PBP shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is currently valued at 23.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.15% and USD. View the chart live to track PBP movements.

How to buy PBP stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF shares at the current price of 23.37. Orders are usually placed near 23.37 or 23.67, while 56 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow PBP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PBP stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.46 - 23.37 and current price 23.37. Many compare 1.13% and 2.59% before placing orders at 23.37 or 23.67. Explore the PBP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the past year was 23.37. Within 21.46 - 23.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) over the year was 21.46. Comparing it with the current 23.37 and 21.46 - 23.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PBP stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.31, and 7.15% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.35 23.37
Year Range
21.46 23.37
Previous Close
23.31
Open
23.35
Bid
23.37
Ask
23.67
Low
23.35
High
23.37
Volume
56
Daily Change
0.26%
Month Change
1.13%
6 Months Change
2.59%
Year Change
7.15%
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