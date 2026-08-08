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PBEU: Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF
PBEU exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.74 and at a high of 36.05.
Follow Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PBEU stock price today?
Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF stock is priced at 35.90 today. It trades within 35.74 - 36.05, yesterday's close was 35.75, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of PBEU shows these updates.
Does Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF is currently valued at 35.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.88% and USD. View the chart live to track PBEU movements.
How to buy PBEU stock?
You can buy Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF shares at the current price of 35.90. Orders are usually placed near 35.90 or 36.20, while 25 and -0.42% show market activity. Follow PBEU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PBEU stock?
Investing in Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.81 - 36.05 and current price 35.90. Many compare 1.30% and 23.88% before placing orders at 35.90 or 36.20. Explore the PBEU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF in the past year was 36.05. Within 25.81 - 36.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF (PBEU) over the year was 25.81. Comparing it with the current 35.90 and 25.81 - 36.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBEU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PBEU stock split?
Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.75, and 38.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.75
- Open
- 36.05
- Bid
- 35.90
- Ask
- 36.20
- Low
- 35.74
- High
- 36.05
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 1.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.88%
- Year Change
- 38.88%