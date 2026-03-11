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PBDC: Putnam ETF Trust Putnam BDC Income ETF

28.48 USD 0.61 (2.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PBDC exchange rate has changed by 2.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.01 and at a high of 28.59.

Follow Putnam ETF Trust Putnam BDC Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PBDC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PBDC stock price today?

Putnam ETF Trust Putnam BDC Income ETF stock is priced at 28.48 today. It trades within 28.01 - 28.59, yesterday's close was 27.87, and trading volume reached 120. The live price chart of PBDC shows these updates.

Does Putnam ETF Trust Putnam BDC Income ETF stock pay dividends?

Putnam ETF Trust Putnam BDC Income ETF is currently valued at 28.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.07% and USD. View the chart live to track PBDC movements.

How to buy PBDC stock?

You can buy Putnam ETF Trust Putnam BDC Income ETF shares at the current price of 28.48. Orders are usually placed near 28.48 or 28.78, while 120 and 1.21% show market activity. Follow PBDC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PBDC stock?

Investing in Putnam ETF Trust Putnam BDC Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.94 - 28.95 and current price 28.48. Many compare 7.31% and 7.47% before placing orders at 28.48 or 28.78. Explore the PBDC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Putnam ETF Trust Putnam BDC Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Putnam ETF Trust Putnam BDC Income ETF in the past year was 28.95. Within 25.94 - 28.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Putnam ETF Trust Putnam BDC Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Putnam ETF Trust Putnam BDC Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Putnam ETF Trust Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) over the year was 25.94. Comparing it with the current 28.48 and 25.94 - 28.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBDC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PBDC stock split?

Putnam ETF Trust Putnam BDC Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.87, and -0.07% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
28.01 28.59
Year Range
25.94 28.95
Previous Close
27.87
Open
28.14
Bid
28.48
Ask
28.78
Low
28.01
High
28.59
Volume
120
Daily Change
2.19%
Month Change
7.31%
6 Months Change
7.47%
Year Change
-0.07%
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