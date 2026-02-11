QuotesSections
Currencies / PBD
Back to US Stock Market

PBD: Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

18.23 USD 0.28 (1.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PBD exchange rate has changed by 1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.05 and at a high of 18.30.

Follow Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PBD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PBD stock price today?

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock is priced at 18.23 today. It trades within 18.05 - 18.30, yesterday's close was 17.95, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of PBD shows these updates.

Does Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF is currently valued at 18.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.68% and USD. View the chart live to track PBD movements.

How to buy PBD stock?

You can buy Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF shares at the current price of 18.23. Orders are usually placed near 18.23 or 18.53, while 47 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow PBD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PBD stock?

Investing in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.73 - 22.58 and current price 18.23. Many compare 4.17% and -0.65% before placing orders at 18.23 or 18.53. Explore the PBD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the past year was 22.58. Within 13.73 - 22.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) over the year was 13.73. Comparing it with the current 18.23 and 13.73 - 22.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PBD stock split?

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.95, and 32.68% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
18.05 18.30
Year Range
13.73 22.58
Previous Close
17.95
Open
18.27
Bid
18.23
Ask
18.53
Low
18.05
High
18.30
Volume
47
Daily Change
1.56%
Month Change
4.17%
6 Months Change
-0.65%
Year Change
32.68%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev