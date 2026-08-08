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PAYM: TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF
PAYM exchange rate has changed by 1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.51 and at a high of 25.76.
Follow TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PAYM stock price today?
TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF stock is priced at 25.76 today. It trades within 25.51 - 25.76, yesterday's close was 25.43, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of PAYM shows these updates.
Does TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF stock pay dividends?
TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF is currently valued at 25.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.88% and USD. View the chart live to track PAYM movements.
How to buy PAYM stock?
You can buy TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.76. Orders are usually placed near 25.76 or 26.06, while 28 and 0.86% show market activity. Follow PAYM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PAYM stock?
Investing in TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.80 - 26.06 and current price 25.76. Many compare 2.18% and 5.06% before placing orders at 25.76 or 26.06. Explore the PAYM price chart live with daily changes.
What are TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF in the past year was 26.06. Within 21.80 - 26.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF (PAYM) over the year was 21.80. Comparing it with the current 25.76 and 21.80 - 26.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PAYM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PAYM stock split?
TrueShares S&P Autocallable Defensive Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.43, and 2.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.43
- Open
- 25.54
- Bid
- 25.76
- Ask
- 26.06
- Low
- 25.51
- High
- 25.76
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 1.30%
- Month Change
- 2.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.06%
- Year Change
- 2.88%