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PATN: Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF
PATN exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.22 and at a high of 35.66.
Follow Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PATN stock price today?
Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF stock is priced at 35.50 today. It trades within 35.22 - 35.66, yesterday's close was 35.19, and trading volume reached 121. The live price chart of PATN shows these updates.
Does Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF is currently valued at 35.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.44% and USD. View the chart live to track PATN movements.
How to buy PATN stock?
You can buy Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF shares at the current price of 35.50. Orders are usually placed near 35.50 or 35.80, while 121 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow PATN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PATN stock?
Investing in Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.69 - 38.85 and current price 35.50. Many compare 3.08% and 12.63% before placing orders at 35.50 or 35.80. Explore the PATN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF in the past year was 38.85. Within 26.69 - 38.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF (PATN) over the year was 26.69. Comparing it with the current 35.50 and 26.69 - 38.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PATN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PATN stock split?
Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.19, and 14.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.19
- Open
- 35.66
- Bid
- 35.50
- Ask
- 35.80
- Low
- 35.22
- High
- 35.66
- Volume
- 121
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 3.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.63%
- Year Change
- 14.44%