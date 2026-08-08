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PASW: Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd.
PASW exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.13 and at a high of 0.13.
Follow Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PASW stock price today?
Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. stock is priced at 0.13 today. It trades within 0.13 - 0.13, yesterday's close was 0.13, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of PASW shows these updates.
Does Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. is currently valued at 0.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -88.60% and USD. View the chart live to track PASW movements.
How to buy PASW stock?
You can buy Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. shares at the current price of 0.13. Orders are usually placed near 0.13 or 0.43, while 29 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PASW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PASW stock?
Investing in Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.11 - 1.22 and current price 0.13. Many compare 8.33% and -10.34% before placing orders at 0.13 or 0.43. Explore the PASW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. in the past year was 1.22. Within 0.11 - 1.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. (PASW) over the year was 0.11. Comparing it with the current 0.13 and 0.11 - 1.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PASW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PASW stock split?
Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.13, and -88.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.13
- Open
- 0.13
- Bid
- 0.13
- Ask
- 0.43
- Low
- 0.13
- High
- 0.13
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 8.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.34%
- Year Change
- -88.60%