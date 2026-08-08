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PARK: Park Dental Partners Inc
PARK exchange rate has changed by -1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.15 and at a high of 21.52.
Follow Park Dental Partners Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PARK stock price today?
Park Dental Partners Inc stock is priced at 21.16 today. It trades within 20.15 - 21.52, yesterday's close was 21.42, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of PARK shows these updates.
Does Park Dental Partners Inc stock pay dividends?
Park Dental Partners Inc is currently valued at 21.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 62.77% and USD. View the chart live to track PARK movements.
How to buy PARK stock?
You can buy Park Dental Partners Inc shares at the current price of 21.16. Orders are usually placed near 21.16 or 21.46, while 47 and 5.01% show market activity. Follow PARK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PARK stock?
Investing in Park Dental Partners Inc involves considering the yearly range 9.55 - 22.67 and current price 21.16. Many compare 11.37% and 10.27% before placing orders at 21.16 or 21.46. Explore the PARK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Park Dental Partners Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Park Dental Partners Inc in the past year was 22.67. Within 9.55 - 22.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Park Dental Partners Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Park Dental Partners Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Park Dental Partners Inc (PARK) over the year was 9.55. Comparing it with the current 21.16 and 9.55 - 22.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PARK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PARK stock split?
Park Dental Partners Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.42, and 62.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.42
- Open
- 20.15
- Bid
- 21.16
- Ask
- 21.46
- Low
- 20.15
- High
- 21.52
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- -1.21%
- Month Change
- 11.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.27%
- Year Change
- 62.77%