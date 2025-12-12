QuotesSections
PAII
PAII: Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II

10.1100 USD 0.0100 (0.10%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PAII exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.1000 and at a high of 10.1100.

Follow Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
10.1000 10.1100
Year Range
9.9200 10.1100
Previous Close
10.1000
Open
10.1000
Bid
10.1100
Ask
10.1130
Low
10.1000
High
10.1100
Volume
34
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
0.20%
6 Months Change
1.71%
Year Change
1.71%
