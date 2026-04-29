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PAB: PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF
PAB exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.60 and at a high of 41.68.
Follow PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAB News
- Central Banks Hold Steady As Semiconductor Volatility Returns
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- Why Global Bonds Matter Now
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Market Outlook: Getting Serious In Summer Markets
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- July Market Digest
- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Rupture And Resilience
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Do Bonds Still Serve As A Traditional Diversifier For Equities?
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- May Market Digest
- Weekly Commentary: Gradually Transitioning To Suddenly
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PAB stock price today?
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock is priced at 41.65 today. It trades within 41.60 - 41.68, yesterday's close was 41.57, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of PAB shows these updates.
Does PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF is currently valued at 41.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.63% and USD. View the chart live to track PAB movements.
How to buy PAB stock?
You can buy PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 41.65. Orders are usually placed near 41.65 or 41.95, while 13 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow PAB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PAB stock?
Investing in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.39 - 43.52 and current price 41.65. Many compare 0.31% and -3.25% before placing orders at 41.65 or 41.95. Explore the PAB price chart live with daily changes.
What are PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the past year was 43.52. Within 41.39 - 43.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) over the year was 41.39. Comparing it with the current 41.65 and 41.39 - 43.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PAB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PAB stock split?
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.57, and -1.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.57
- Open
- 41.66
- Bid
- 41.65
- Ask
- 41.95
- Low
- 41.60
- High
- 41.68
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.25%
- Year Change
- -1.63%