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OZEM: Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF
OZEM exchange rate has changed by 2.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.27 and at a high of 33.63.
Follow Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OZEM stock price today?
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock is priced at 33.63 today. It trades within 33.27 - 33.63, yesterday's close was 32.80, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of OZEM shows these updates.
Does Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF is currently valued at 33.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.11% and USD. View the chart live to track OZEM movements.
How to buy OZEM stock?
You can buy Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF shares at the current price of 33.63. Orders are usually placed near 33.63 or 33.93, while 28 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow OZEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OZEM stock?
Investing in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.63 - 35.45 and current price 33.63. Many compare 5.59% and 1.26% before placing orders at 33.63 or 33.93. Explore the OZEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the past year was 35.45. Within 29.63 - 35.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) over the year was 29.63. Comparing it with the current 33.63 and 29.63 - 35.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OZEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OZEM stock split?
Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.80, and -5.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.80
- Open
- 33.45
- Bid
- 33.63
- Ask
- 33.93
- Low
- 33.27
- High
- 33.63
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 2.53%
- Month Change
- 5.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.26%
- Year Change
- -5.11%