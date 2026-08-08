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OWNS: Quaker Investment Trust CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF
OWNS exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.11 and at a high of 17.12.
Follow Quaker Investment Trust CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OWNS stock price today?
Quaker Investment Trust CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock is priced at 17.11 today. It trades within 17.11 - 17.12, yesterday's close was 17.08, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of OWNS shows these updates.
Does Quaker Investment Trust CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock pay dividends?
Quaker Investment Trust CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF is currently valued at 17.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.28% and USD. View the chart live to track OWNS movements.
How to buy OWNS stock?
You can buy Quaker Investment Trust CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF shares at the current price of 17.11. Orders are usually placed near 17.11 or 17.41, while 8 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow OWNS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OWNS stock?
Investing in Quaker Investment Trust CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.00 - 17.87 and current price 17.11. Many compare 0.41% and -3.55% before placing orders at 17.11 or 17.41. Explore the OWNS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Quaker Investment Trust CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Quaker Investment Trust CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF in the past year was 17.87. Within 17.00 - 17.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Quaker Investment Trust CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Quaker Investment Trust CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Quaker Investment Trust CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) over the year was 17.00. Comparing it with the current 17.11 and 17.00 - 17.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OWNS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OWNS stock split?
Quaker Investment Trust CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.08, and -3.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.08
- Open
- 17.11
- Bid
- 17.11
- Ask
- 17.41
- Low
- 17.11
- High
- 17.12
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.55%
- Year Change
- -3.28%