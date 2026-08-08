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OWNB: Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF
OWNB exchange rate has changed by -1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.86 and at a high of 16.88.
Follow Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OWNB stock price today?
Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF stock is priced at 16.88 today. It trades within 16.86 - 16.88, yesterday's close was 17.12, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of OWNB shows these updates.
Does Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF stock pay dividends?
Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF is currently valued at 16.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.36% and USD. View the chart live to track OWNB movements.
How to buy OWNB stock?
You can buy Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF shares at the current price of 16.88. Orders are usually placed near 16.88 or 17.18, while 6 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow OWNB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OWNB stock?
Investing in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.36 - 24.04 and current price 16.88. Many compare 0.06% and -7.76% before placing orders at 16.88 or 17.18. Explore the OWNB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF in the past year was 24.04. Within 15.36 - 24.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (OWNB) over the year was 15.36. Comparing it with the current 16.88 and 15.36 - 24.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OWNB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OWNB stock split?
Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.12, and -4.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.12
- Open
- 16.86
- Bid
- 16.88
- Ask
- 17.18
- Low
- 16.86
- High
- 16.88
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -1.40%
- Month Change
- 0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.76%
- Year Change
- -4.36%