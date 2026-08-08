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OWLS: OBOOK HOLDINGS INC.
OWLS exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.28 and at a high of 5.44.
Follow OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OWLS stock price today?
OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. stock is priced at 5.38 today. It trades within 5.28 - 5.44, yesterday's close was 5.35, and trading volume reached 88. The live price chart of OWLS shows these updates.
Does OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. stock pay dividends?
OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. is currently valued at 5.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -92.09% and USD. View the chart live to track OWLS movements.
How to buy OWLS stock?
You can buy OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. shares at the current price of 5.38. Orders are usually placed near 5.38 or 5.68, while 88 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow OWLS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OWLS stock?
Investing in OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. involves considering the yearly range 5.15 - 90.00 and current price 5.38. Many compare 1.51% and -10.48% before placing orders at 5.38 or 5.68. Explore the OWLS price chart live with daily changes.
What are OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. in the past year was 90.00. Within 5.15 - 90.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. performance using the live chart.
What are OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. (OWLS) over the year was 5.15. Comparing it with the current 5.38 and 5.15 - 90.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OWLS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OWLS stock split?
OBOOK HOLDINGS INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.35, and -92.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.35
- Open
- 5.37
- Bid
- 5.38
- Ask
- 5.68
- Low
- 5.28
- High
- 5.44
- Volume
- 88
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 1.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.48%
- Year Change
- -92.09%