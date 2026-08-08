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OVT: Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF
OVT exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.75 and at a high of 21.81.
Follow Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is OVT stock price today?
Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock is priced at 21.78 today. It trades within 21.75 - 21.81, yesterday's close was 21.73, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of OVT shows these updates.
Does Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 21.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.80% and USD. View the chart live to track OVT movements.
How to buy OVT stock?
You can buy Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF shares at the current price of 21.78. Orders are usually placed near 21.78 or 22.08, while 11 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow OVT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OVT stock?
Investing in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.50 - 22.24 and current price 21.78. Many compare 0.41% and -1.63% before placing orders at 21.78 or 22.08. Explore the OVT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF in the past year was 22.24. Within 21.50 - 22.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) over the year was 21.50. Comparing it with the current 21.78 and 21.50 - 22.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OVT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OVT stock split?
Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.73, and -1.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.73
- Open
- 21.78
- Bid
- 21.78
- Ask
- 22.08
- Low
- 21.75
- High
- 21.81
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.63%
- Year Change
- -1.80%