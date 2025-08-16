- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OVL: Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF
OVL exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.85 and at a high of 58.20.
Follow Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OVL News
- High Yields, Higher Risk: Why I'm Averaging Into Covered Call ETFs Instead Of Going All In
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Overlooked Cost Of Capped Upside In Option Income Strategies: Why The Structure Matters
- OVL: Strong Performance, Now Strong 10.5% Distribution Rate (BATS:OVL)
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Stocks Down, Inflation Up: Collect An Average 12.5% Yield To Ease The Pain
- OVL: Your Chance To Outperform The S&P While Collecting A 10% Yield
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- IDUB: Unconvincing Ex-U.S. Derivative Income ETF (BATS:IDUB)
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OVL stock price today?
Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 58.16 today. It trades within 57.85 - 58.20, yesterday's close was 57.76, and trading volume reached 278. The live price chart of OVL shows these updates.
Does Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 58.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.22% and USD. View the chart live to track OVL movements.
How to buy OVL stock?
You can buy Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 58.16. Orders are usually placed near 58.16 or 58.46, while 278 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow OVL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OVL stock?
Investing in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.42 - 58.45 and current price 58.16. Many compare 3.45% and 9.67% before placing orders at 58.16 or 58.46. Explore the OVL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 58.45. Within 48.42 - 58.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) over the year was 48.42. Comparing it with the current 58.16 and 48.42 - 58.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OVL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OVL stock split?
Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.76, and 9.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.76
- Open
- 58.01
- Bid
- 58.16
- Ask
- 58.46
- Low
- 57.85
- High
- 58.20
- Volume
- 278
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 3.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.67%
- Year Change
- 9.22%