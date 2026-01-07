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OVF: Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF
OVF exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.23 and at a high of 32.34.
Follow Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OVF News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Overlooked Cost Of Capped Upside In Option Income Strategies: Why The Structure Matters
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- OVL: Strong Performance, Now Strong 10.5% Distribution Rate (BATS:OVL)
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OVF stock price today?
Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF stock is priced at 32.25 today. It trades within 32.23 - 32.34, yesterday's close was 31.96, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of OVF shows these updates.
Does Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF is currently valued at 32.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.59% and USD. View the chart live to track OVF movements.
How to buy OVF stock?
You can buy Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF shares at the current price of 32.25. Orders are usually placed near 32.25 or 32.55, while 22 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow OVF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OVF stock?
Investing in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.65 - 32.59 and current price 32.25. Many compare 3.33% and 2.64% before placing orders at 32.25 or 32.55. Explore the OVF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF in the past year was 32.59. Within 27.65 - 32.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF) over the year was 27.65. Comparing it with the current 32.25 and 27.65 - 32.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OVF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OVF stock split?
Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.96, and 16.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.96
- Open
- 32.31
- Bid
- 32.25
- Ask
- 32.55
- Low
- 32.23
- High
- 32.34
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 3.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.64%
- Year Change
- 16.59%