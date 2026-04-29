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OVB: Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF
OVB exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.19 and at a high of 20.27.
Follow Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OVB News
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- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
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- July Market Digest
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- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Do Bonds Still Serve As A Traditional Diversifier For Equities?
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- May Market Digest
- Weekly Commentary: Gradually Transitioning To Suddenly
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OVB stock price today?
Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock is priced at 20.19 today. It trades within 20.19 - 20.27, yesterday's close was 20.17, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of OVB shows these updates.
Does Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF is currently valued at 20.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.35% and USD. View the chart live to track OVB movements.
How to buy OVB stock?
You can buy Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF shares at the current price of 20.19. Orders are usually placed near 20.19 or 20.49, while 39 and -0.39% show market activity. Follow OVB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OVB stock?
Investing in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.96 - 20.98 and current price 20.19. Many compare 0.55% and -3.07% before placing orders at 20.19 or 20.49. Explore the OVB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the past year was 20.98. Within 19.96 - 20.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) over the year was 19.96. Comparing it with the current 20.19 and 19.96 - 20.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OVB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OVB stock split?
Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.17, and -3.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.17
- Open
- 20.27
- Bid
- 20.19
- Ask
- 20.49
- Low
- 20.19
- High
- 20.27
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.07%
- Year Change
- -3.35%