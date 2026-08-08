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OSCX: Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OSCR ETF
OSCX exchange rate has changed by 8.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.53 and at a high of 88.05.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OSCR ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OSCX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OSCR ETF stock is priced at 88.05 today. It trades within 75.53 - 88.05, yesterday's close was 80.81, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of OSCX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OSCR ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OSCR ETF is currently valued at 88.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 371.11% and USD. View the chart live to track OSCX movements.
How to buy OSCX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OSCR ETF shares at the current price of 88.05. Orders are usually placed near 88.05 or 88.35, while 33 and 12.19% show market activity. Follow OSCX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OSCX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OSCR ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.58 - 135.27 and current price 88.05. Many compare -22.46% and 1170.56% before placing orders at 88.05 or 88.35. Explore the OSCX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OSCR ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OSCR ETF in the past year was 135.27. Within 5.58 - 135.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 80.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OSCR ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OSCR ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OSCR ETF (OSCX) over the year was 5.58. Comparing it with the current 88.05 and 5.58 - 135.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OSCX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OSCX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OSCR ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 80.81, and 371.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 80.81
- Open
- 78.48
- Bid
- 88.05
- Ask
- 88.35
- Low
- 75.53
- High
- 88.05
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- 8.96%
- Month Change
- -22.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 1170.56%
- Year Change
- 371.11%