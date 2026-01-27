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OSCV: Opus Small Cap Value ETF
OSCV exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.77 and at a high of 43.01.
Follow Opus Small Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OSCV News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- SPX Skew Steepens To 1Y High As Tariff Uncertainty Rises
- Small Caps Stage Quiet Comeback As AI Trade Shows Cracks
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Katie Stockton On Market Rotation, Tech Stock Weakness, And More
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OSCV stock price today?
Opus Small Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 42.93 today. It trades within 42.77 - 43.01, yesterday's close was 42.83, and trading volume reached 77. The live price chart of OSCV shows these updates.
Does Opus Small Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Opus Small Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 42.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.97% and USD. View the chart live to track OSCV movements.
How to buy OSCV stock?
You can buy Opus Small Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 42.93. Orders are usually placed near 42.93 or 43.23, while 77 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow OSCV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OSCV stock?
Investing in Opus Small Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.93 - 43.26 and current price 42.93. Many compare 0.14% and 6.08% before placing orders at 42.93 or 43.23. Explore the OSCV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Opus Small Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Opus Small Cap Value ETF in the past year was 43.26. Within 35.93 - 43.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Opus Small Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Opus Small Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Opus Small Cap Value ETF (OSCV) over the year was 35.93. Comparing it with the current 42.93 and 35.93 - 43.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OSCV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OSCV stock split?
Opus Small Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.83, and 12.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.83
- Open
- 42.77
- Bid
- 42.93
- Ask
- 43.23
- Low
- 42.77
- High
- 43.01
- Volume
- 77
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.08%
- Year Change
- 12.97%