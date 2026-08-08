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OSCG: Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF
OSCG exchange rate has changed by 21.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.91 and at a high of 31.21.
Follow Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OSCG stock price today?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF stock is priced at 30.81 today. It trades within 25.91 - 31.21, yesterday's close was 25.33, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of OSCG shows these updates.
Does Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF is currently valued at 30.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 107.34% and USD. View the chart live to track OSCG movements.
How to buy OSCG stock?
You can buy Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF shares at the current price of 30.81. Orders are usually placed near 30.81 or 31.11, while 37 and 18.91% show market activity. Follow OSCG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OSCG stock?
Investing in Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.47 - 35.14 and current price 30.81. Many compare 8.14% and 306.94% before placing orders at 30.81 or 31.11. Explore the OSCG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF in the past year was 35.14. Within 4.47 - 35.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF (OSCG) over the year was 4.47. Comparing it with the current 30.81 and 4.47 - 35.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OSCG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OSCG stock split?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.33, and 107.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.33
- Open
- 25.91
- Bid
- 30.81
- Ask
- 31.11
- Low
- 25.91
- High
- 31.21
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 21.63%
- Month Change
- 8.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 306.94%
- Year Change
- 107.34%