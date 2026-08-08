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ORR: Militia Long/Short Equity ETF
ORR exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.31 and at a high of 39.80.
Follow Militia Long/Short Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ORR stock price today?
Militia Long/Short Equity ETF stock is priced at 39.43 today. It trades within 39.31 - 39.80, yesterday's close was 39.52, and trading volume reached 165. The live price chart of ORR shows these updates.
Does Militia Long/Short Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Militia Long/Short Equity ETF is currently valued at 39.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.31% and USD. View the chart live to track ORR movements.
How to buy ORR stock?
You can buy Militia Long/Short Equity ETF shares at the current price of 39.43. Orders are usually placed near 39.43 or 39.73, while 165 and -0.88% show market activity. Follow ORR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ORR stock?
Investing in Militia Long/Short Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.01 - 39.80 and current price 39.43. Many compare 1.62% and 1.21% before placing orders at 39.43 or 39.73. Explore the ORR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Militia Long/Short Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Militia Long/Short Equity ETF in the past year was 39.80. Within 35.01 - 39.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Militia Long/Short Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Militia Long/Short Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (ORR) over the year was 35.01. Comparing it with the current 39.43 and 35.01 - 39.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ORR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ORR stock split?
Militia Long/Short Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.52, and 2.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.52
- Open
- 39.78
- Bid
- 39.43
- Ask
- 39.73
- Low
- 39.31
- High
- 39.80
- Volume
- 165
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- 1.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.21%
- Year Change
- 2.31%