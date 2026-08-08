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ORLG: Leverage Shares 2X Long ORLY Daily ETF
ORLG exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.27 and at a high of 12.39.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long ORLY Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ORLG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long ORLY Daily ETF stock is priced at 12.33 today. It trades within 12.27 - 12.39, yesterday's close was 12.31, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of ORLG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long ORLY Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long ORLY Daily ETF is currently valued at 12.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -17.36% and USD. View the chart live to track ORLG movements.
How to buy ORLG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long ORLY Daily ETF shares at the current price of 12.33. Orders are usually placed near 12.33 or 12.63, while 5 and -0.48% show market activity. Follow ORLG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ORLG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long ORLY Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.29 - 16.98 and current price 12.33. Many compare -4.71% and -21.76% before placing orders at 12.33 or 12.63. Explore the ORLG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long ORLY Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long ORLY Daily ETF in the past year was 16.98. Within 10.29 - 16.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long ORLY Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long ORLY Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long ORLY Daily ETF (ORLG) over the year was 10.29. Comparing it with the current 12.33 and 10.29 - 16.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ORLG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ORLG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long ORLY Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.31, and -17.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.31
- Open
- 12.39
- Bid
- 12.33
- Ask
- 12.63
- Low
- 12.27
- High
- 12.39
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- -4.71%
- 6 Months Change
- -21.76%
- Year Change
- -17.36%