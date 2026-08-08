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OPPJ: WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund
OPPJ exchange rate has changed by 1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.86 and at a high of 58.30.
Follow WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OPPJ stock price today?
WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund stock is priced at 58.04 today. It trades within 57.86 - 58.30, yesterday's close was 57.34, and trading volume reached 102. The live price chart of OPPJ shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund is currently valued at 58.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 44.02% and USD. View the chart live to track OPPJ movements.
How to buy OPPJ stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund shares at the current price of 58.04. Orders are usually placed near 58.04 or 58.34, while 102 and -0.43% show market activity. Follow OPPJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OPPJ stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund involves considering the yearly range 40.30 - 61.30 and current price 58.04. Many compare 4.05% and 3.02% before placing orders at 58.04 or 58.34. Explore the OPPJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund in the past year was 61.30. Within 40.30 - 61.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund (OPPJ) over the year was 40.30. Comparing it with the current 58.04 and 40.30 - 61.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OPPJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OPPJ stock split?
WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.34, and 44.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.34
- Open
- 58.29
- Bid
- 58.04
- Ask
- 58.34
- Low
- 57.86
- High
- 58.30
- Volume
- 102
- Daily Change
- 1.22%
- Month Change
- 4.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.02%
- Year Change
- 44.02%