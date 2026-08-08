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OPPE: WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund
OPPE exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.06 and at a high of 60.25.
Follow WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OPPE stock price today?
WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund stock is priced at 60.17 today. It trades within 60.06 - 60.25, yesterday's close was 60.02, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of OPPE shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund is currently valued at 60.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.01% and USD. View the chart live to track OPPE movements.
How to buy OPPE stock?
You can buy WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund shares at the current price of 60.17. Orders are usually placed near 60.17 or 60.47, while 17 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow OPPE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OPPE stock?
Investing in WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund involves considering the yearly range 46.64 - 60.25 and current price 60.17. Many compare 0.92% and 8.85% before placing orders at 60.17 or 60.47. Explore the OPPE price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund in the past year was 60.25. Within 46.64 - 60.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund (OPPE) over the year was 46.64. Comparing it with the current 60.17 and 46.64 - 60.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OPPE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OPPE stock split?
WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.02, and 29.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.02
- Open
- 60.25
- Bid
- 60.17
- Ask
- 60.47
- Low
- 60.06
- High
- 60.25
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.85%
- Year Change
- 29.01%