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OPLN: OPENLANE Inc
OPLN exchange rate has changed by -1.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.92 and at a high of 38.24.
Follow OPENLANE Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OPLN stock price today?
OPENLANE Inc stock is priced at 36.97 today. It trades within 36.92 - 38.24, yesterday's close was 37.62, and trading volume reached 1208. The live price chart of OPLN shows these updates.
Does OPENLANE Inc stock pay dividends?
OPENLANE Inc is currently valued at 36.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.13% and USD. View the chart live to track OPLN movements.
How to buy OPLN stock?
You can buy OPENLANE Inc shares at the current price of 36.97. Orders are usually placed near 36.97 or 37.27, while 1208 and -2.38% show market activity. Follow OPLN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OPLN stock?
Investing in OPENLANE Inc involves considering the yearly range 25.81 - 42.47 and current price 36.97. Many compare -8.94% and 31.05% before placing orders at 36.97 or 37.27. Explore the OPLN price chart live with daily changes.
What are OPENLANE Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of OPENLANE Inc in the past year was 42.47. Within 25.81 - 42.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track OPENLANE Inc performance using the live chart.
What are OPENLANE Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of OPENLANE Inc (OPLN) over the year was 25.81. Comparing it with the current 36.97 and 25.81 - 42.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OPLN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OPLN stock split?
OPENLANE Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.62, and 21.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.62
- Open
- 37.87
- Bid
- 36.97
- Ask
- 37.27
- Low
- 36.92
- High
- 38.24
- Volume
- 1.208 K
- Daily Change
- -1.73%
- Month Change
- -8.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.05%
- Year Change
- 21.13%