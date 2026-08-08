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OOSP: Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF
OOSP exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.12 and at a high of 10.12.
Follow Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OOSP stock price today?
Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF stock is priced at 10.12 today. It trades within 10.12 - 10.12, yesterday's close was 10.11, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of OOSP shows these updates.
Does Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF stock pay dividends?
Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF is currently valued at 10.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.78% and USD. View the chart live to track OOSP movements.
How to buy OOSP stock?
You can buy Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF shares at the current price of 10.12. Orders are usually placed near 10.12 or 10.42, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow OOSP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OOSP stock?
Investing in Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.05 - 10.25 and current price 10.12. Many compare 0.20% and -0.88% before placing orders at 10.12 or 10.42. Explore the OOSP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF in the past year was 10.25. Within 10.05 - 10.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (OOSP) over the year was 10.05. Comparing it with the current 10.12 and 10.05 - 10.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OOSP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OOSP stock split?
Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.11, and -0.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.11
- Open
- 10.12
- Bid
- 10.12
- Ask
- 10.42
- Low
- 10.12
- High
- 10.12
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.88%
- Year Change
- -0.78%