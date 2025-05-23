Currencies / ONTF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ONTF: ON24 Inc
5.48 USD 0.03 (0.54%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ONTF exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.48 and at a high of 5.63.
Follow ON24 Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ONTF News
- On24 chief revenue officer Blackie James sells $37k in stock
- On24 ev president Sahasi Jayesh sells $45k in stock
- On24 CFO Vattuone sells $164k in shares
- On24 CFO Vattuone sells $72k in ONTF stock
- On24 chief revenue officer Blackie James sells shares worth $52,132
- On24 EV president Sahasi Jayesh sells $63k in shares
- ON24: A Value Trap As Customer Churn Continues To Decay Profitability (NYSE:ONTF)
- ON24, Inc. (ONTF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ON24 Q2 2025 slides reveal AI strategy as company maintains positive cash flow
- ON24 (ONTF) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates
- ON24 earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- ON24 Earns 2025 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius
- On24 CEO Sharat Sharan sells $202k in shares
- On24 Inc. sees $186,529 in stock purchases by Lynrock Lake
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- On24 sees significant stock purchases by Lynrock Lake LP totaling $759,480
- On24 Inc. sees $410,210 in stock purchases by Lynrock Lake
- ON24 at Baird Conference: Strategic Focus on AI and Data
- On24’s CTO Jayesh Sahasi sells $82,272 in stock
- Insider Trading Recap: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- On24 sees $506,740 in stock purchases by Lynrock Lake
- ON24 to Participate in the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
- On24 CEO Sharan Sharat sells shares worth $204,678
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
Daily Range
5.48 5.63
Year Range
4.35 7.04
- Previous Close
- 5.51
- Open
- 5.56
- Bid
- 5.48
- Ask
- 5.78
- Low
- 5.48
- High
- 5.63
- Volume
- 295
- Daily Change
- -0.54%
- Month Change
- -3.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.61%
- Year Change
- -10.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%