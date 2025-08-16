- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ONOF: Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF
ONOF exchange rate has changed by 0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.16 and at a high of 41.30.
Follow Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ONOF News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ONOF stock price today?
Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock is priced at 41.30 today. It trades within 41.16 - 41.30, yesterday's close was 40.98, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of ONOF shows these updates.
Does Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF is currently valued at 41.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.80% and USD. View the chart live to track ONOF movements.
How to buy ONOF stock?
You can buy Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF shares at the current price of 41.30. Orders are usually placed near 41.30 or 41.60, while 8 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow ONOF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ONOF stock?
Investing in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.36 - 41.30 and current price 41.30. Many compare 2.46% and 9.72% before placing orders at 41.30 or 41.60. Explore the ONOF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the past year was 41.30. Within 35.36 - 41.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) over the year was 35.36. Comparing it with the current 41.30 and 35.36 - 41.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ONOF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ONOF stock split?
Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.98, and 16.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.98
- Open
- 41.18
- Bid
- 41.30
- Ask
- 41.60
- Low
- 41.16
- High
- 41.30
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.78%
- Month Change
- 2.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.72%
- Year Change
- 16.80%