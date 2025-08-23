QuotesSections
ONEV: SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

132.74 USD 0.26 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ONEV exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 132.27 and at a high of 132.77.

Follow SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
132.27 132.77
Year Range
113.16 135.79
Previous Close
133.00
Open
132.27
Bid
132.74
Ask
133.04
Low
132.27
High
132.77
Volume
12
Daily Change
-0.20%
Month Change
-0.23%
6 Months Change
5.40%
Year Change
2.73%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev