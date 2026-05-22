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ONEQ: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF
ONEQ exchange rate has changed by 1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 104.37 and at a high of 105.25.
Follow Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ONEQ News
- A Guide to Nasdaq ETF Investing
- A Guide to Nasdaq ETF Investing
- A Guide to Nasdaq ETF Investing
- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
- Should Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Nasdaq 100 At Risk Of Triggering A Multi-Week Corrective Decline Leg
- Blind Spots In The NDX Boom: When Market Concentration Meets Attention Deficit (SOX)
- Market Brief: SPCX -6% On Index Day - Wall St Shouts Buy, Your Pension Fund Is Forced In
- Market Brief: SPCX -6% On Index Day - Wall St Shouts Buy, Your Pension Fund Is Forced In
- Summer Rally Signals: Why NDX Outperformance Points To Options Opportunities (NDX)
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- What History Tells Us About SpaceX Joining The Nasdaq-100 (NDX)
- The 1-Minute Market Report, June 27, 2026 (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- NDX Delivers Another Dean's List Quarter: Tech Dominance, Options Growth Drive 24% Q2 Gain
- The 1-Minute Market Report, June 14, 2026 (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Downside Risks Rise As Tech Volatility Spikes
- How Big Tech Became The Market's New Safe Haven (NDX)
- The 1-Minute Market Report, June 7, 2026 (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- The 1-Minute Market Report, May 31, 2026 (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Intraday Levels: Memorandum Finalized, Agreement Still Pending
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- The 1-Minute Market Report, May 24, 2026 (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- First-Quarter Earnings Driving Stocks To Record Highs
- Should Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ONEQ stock price today?
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock is priced at 105.15 today. It trades within 104.37 - 105.25, yesterday's close was 103.85, and trading volume reached 557. The live price chart of ONEQ shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF is currently valued at 105.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.40% and USD. View the chart live to track ONEQ movements.
How to buy ONEQ stock?
You can buy Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF shares at the current price of 105.15. Orders are usually placed near 105.15 or 105.45, while 557 and 0.51% show market activity. Follow ONEQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ONEQ stock?
Investing in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 81.45 - 107.07 and current price 105.15. Many compare 4.98% and 19.49% before placing orders at 105.15 or 105.45. Explore the ONEQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the past year was 107.07. Within 81.45 - 107.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 103.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) over the year was 81.45. Comparing it with the current 105.15 and 81.45 - 107.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ONEQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ONEQ stock split?
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 103.85, and 26.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 103.85
- Open
- 104.62
- Bid
- 105.15
- Ask
- 105.45
- Low
- 104.37
- High
- 105.25
- Volume
- 557
- Daily Change
- 1.25%
- Month Change
- 4.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.49%
- Year Change
- 26.40%