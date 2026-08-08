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OND: ProShares On-Demand ETF
OND exchange rate has changed by 2.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.19 and at a high of 35.19.
Follow ProShares On-Demand ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is OND stock price today?
ProShares On-Demand ETF stock is priced at 35.19 today. It trades within 35.19 - 35.19, yesterday's close was 34.32, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of OND shows these updates.
Does ProShares On-Demand ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares On-Demand ETF is currently valued at 35.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.88% and USD. View the chart live to track OND movements.
How to buy OND stock?
You can buy ProShares On-Demand ETF shares at the current price of 35.19. Orders are usually placed near 35.19 or 35.49, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow OND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OND stock?
Investing in ProShares On-Demand ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.58 - 49.00 and current price 35.19. Many compare 0.00% and -2.09% before placing orders at 35.19 or 35.49. Explore the OND price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares On-Demand ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares On-Demand ETF in the past year was 49.00. Within 32.58 - 49.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares On-Demand ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares On-Demand ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares On-Demand ETF (OND) over the year was 32.58. Comparing it with the current 35.19 and 32.58 - 49.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OND stock split?
ProShares On-Demand ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.32, and -19.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.32
- Open
- 35.19
- Bid
- 35.19
- Ask
- 35.49
- Low
- 35.19
- High
- 35.19
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 2.53%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.09%
- Year Change
- -19.88%