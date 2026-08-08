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OFRM: Once Upon a Farm, PBC
OFRM exchange rate has changed by 2.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.58 and at a high of 17.90.
Follow Once Upon a Farm, PBC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OFRM stock price today?
Once Upon a Farm, PBC stock is priced at 17.88 today. It trades within 15.58 - 17.90, yesterday's close was 17.46, and trading volume reached 1971. The live price chart of OFRM shows these updates.
Does Once Upon a Farm, PBC stock pay dividends?
Once Upon a Farm, PBC is currently valued at 17.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -14.86% and USD. View the chart live to track OFRM movements.
How to buy OFRM stock?
You can buy Once Upon a Farm, PBC shares at the current price of 17.88. Orders are usually placed near 17.88 or 18.18, while 1971 and 7.58% show market activity. Follow OFRM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OFRM stock?
Investing in Once Upon a Farm, PBC involves considering the yearly range 14.03 - 26.97 and current price 17.88. Many compare 16.18% and -19.53% before placing orders at 17.88 or 18.18. Explore the OFRM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Once Upon a Farm, PBC stock highest prices?
The highest price of Once Upon a Farm, PBC in the past year was 26.97. Within 14.03 - 26.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Once Upon a Farm, PBC performance using the live chart.
What are Once Upon a Farm, PBC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Once Upon a Farm, PBC (OFRM) over the year was 14.03. Comparing it with the current 17.88 and 14.03 - 26.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OFRM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OFRM stock split?
Once Upon a Farm, PBC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.46, and -14.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.46
- Open
- 16.62
- Bid
- 17.88
- Ask
- 18.18
- Low
- 15.58
- High
- 17.90
- Volume
- 1.971 K
- Daily Change
- 2.41%
- Month Change
- 16.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.53%
- Year Change
- -14.86%