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OEFA: ALPS O'Shares International Developed Quality Dividend ETF
OEFA exchange rate has changed by 1.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.77 and at a high of 36.78.
Follow ALPS O'Shares International Developed Quality Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OEFA stock price today?
ALPS O'Shares International Developed Quality Dividend ETF stock is priced at 36.77 today. It trades within 36.77 - 36.78, yesterday's close was 36.27, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of OEFA shows these updates.
Does ALPS O'Shares International Developed Quality Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
ALPS O'Shares International Developed Quality Dividend ETF is currently valued at 36.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.55% and USD. View the chart live to track OEFA movements.
How to buy OEFA stock?
You can buy ALPS O'Shares International Developed Quality Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 36.77. Orders are usually placed near 36.77 or 37.07, while 3 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow OEFA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OEFA stock?
Investing in ALPS O'Shares International Developed Quality Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.57 - 36.78 and current price 36.77. Many compare 2.68% and 6.15% before placing orders at 36.77 or 37.07. Explore the OEFA price chart live with daily changes.
What are ALPS O'Shares International Developed Quality Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ALPS O'Shares International Developed Quality Dividend ETF in the past year was 36.78. Within 30.57 - 36.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALPS O'Shares International Developed Quality Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ALPS O'Shares International Developed Quality Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ALPS O'Shares International Developed Quality Dividend ETF (OEFA) over the year was 30.57. Comparing it with the current 36.77 and 30.57 - 36.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OEFA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OEFA stock split?
ALPS O'Shares International Developed Quality Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.27, and 10.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.27
- Open
- 36.78
- Bid
- 36.77
- Ask
- 37.07
- Low
- 36.77
- High
- 36.78
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 1.38%
- Month Change
- 2.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.15%
- Year Change
- 10.55%