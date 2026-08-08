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OCTB: Aptus October Buffer ETF
OCTB exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.70 and at a high of 27.71.
Follow Aptus October Buffer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OCTB stock price today?
Aptus October Buffer ETF stock is priced at 27.70 today. It trades within 27.70 - 27.71, yesterday's close was 27.68, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of OCTB shows these updates.
Does Aptus October Buffer ETF stock pay dividends?
Aptus October Buffer ETF is currently valued at 27.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.71% and USD. View the chart live to track OCTB movements.
How to buy OCTB stock?
You can buy Aptus October Buffer ETF shares at the current price of 27.70. Orders are usually placed near 27.70 or 28.00, while 3 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow OCTB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OCTB stock?
Investing in Aptus October Buffer ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.60 - 27.71 and current price 27.70. Many compare 0.54% and 7.76% before placing orders at 27.70 or 28.00. Explore the OCTB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aptus October Buffer ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aptus October Buffer ETF in the past year was 27.71. Within 24.60 - 27.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aptus October Buffer ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Aptus October Buffer ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aptus October Buffer ETF (OCTB) over the year was 24.60. Comparing it with the current 27.70 and 24.60 - 27.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OCTB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OCTB stock split?
Aptus October Buffer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.68, and 10.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.68
- Open
- 27.71
- Bid
- 27.70
- Ask
- 28.00
- Low
- 27.70
- High
- 27.71
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.76%
- Year Change
- 10.71%