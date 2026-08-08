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OBND: SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF
OBND exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.44 and at a high of 25.46.
Follow SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OBND stock price today?
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF stock is priced at 25.44 today. It trades within 25.44 - 25.46, yesterday's close was 25.41, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of OBND shows these updates.
Does SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF is currently valued at 25.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.90% and USD. View the chart live to track OBND movements.
How to buy OBND stock?
You can buy SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF shares at the current price of 25.44. Orders are usually placed near 25.44 or 25.74, while 7 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow OBND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OBND stock?
Investing in SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.32 - 26.25 and current price 25.44. Many compare 0.47% and -2.00% before placing orders at 25.44 or 25.74. Explore the OBND price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF in the past year was 26.25. Within 25.32 - 26.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (OBND) over the year was 25.32. Comparing it with the current 25.44 and 25.32 - 26.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OBND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OBND stock split?
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.41, and -2.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.41
- Open
- 25.45
- Bid
- 25.44
- Ask
- 25.74
- Low
- 25.44
- High
- 25.46
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.00%
- Year Change
- -2.90%