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OBAI: TG-17 Inc
OBAI exchange rate has changed by 2.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.47 and at a high of 0.49.
Follow TG-17 Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OBAI stock price today?
TG-17 Inc stock is priced at 0.48 today. It trades within 0.47 - 0.49, yesterday's close was 0.47, and trading volume reached 179. The live price chart of OBAI shows these updates.
Does TG-17 Inc stock pay dividends?
TG-17 Inc is currently valued at 0.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -97.60% and USD. View the chart live to track OBAI movements.
How to buy OBAI stock?
You can buy TG-17 Inc shares at the current price of 0.48. Orders are usually placed near 0.48 or 0.78, while 179 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow OBAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OBAI stock?
Investing in TG-17 Inc involves considering the yearly range 0.43 - 38.43 and current price 0.48. Many compare -11.11% and -73.63% before placing orders at 0.48 or 0.78. Explore the OBAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are TG-17 Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of TG-17 Inc in the past year was 38.43. Within 0.43 - 38.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track TG-17 Inc performance using the live chart.
What are TG-17 Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TG-17 Inc (OBAI) over the year was 0.43. Comparing it with the current 0.48 and 0.43 - 38.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OBAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OBAI stock split?
TG-17 Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.47, and -97.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.47
- Open
- 0.48
- Bid
- 0.48
- Ask
- 0.78
- Low
- 0.47
- High
- 0.49
- Volume
- 179
- Daily Change
- 2.13%
- Month Change
- -11.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -73.63%
- Year Change
- -97.60%