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OASC: OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF
OASC exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.96 and at a high of 35.10.
Follow OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OASC stock price today?
OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF stock is priced at 35.10 today. It trades within 34.96 - 35.10, yesterday's close was 34.90, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of OASC shows these updates.
Does OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF stock pay dividends?
OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF is currently valued at 35.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.43% and USD. View the chart live to track OASC movements.
How to buy OASC stock?
You can buy OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF shares at the current price of 35.10. Orders are usually placed near 35.10 or 35.40, while 5 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow OASC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OASC stock?
Investing in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.80 - 36.05 and current price 35.10. Many compare 1.98% and 13.67% before placing orders at 35.10 or 35.40. Explore the OASC price chart live with daily changes.
What are OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF in the past year was 36.05. Within 28.80 - 36.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (OASC) over the year was 28.80. Comparing it with the current 35.10 and 28.80 - 36.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OASC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OASC stock split?
OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.90, and 13.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.90
- Open
- 34.96
- Bid
- 35.10
- Ask
- 35.40
- Low
- 34.96
- High
- 35.10
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 1.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.67%
- Year Change
- 13.43%