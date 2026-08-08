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OAKM: Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF
OAKM exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.43 and at a high of 30.64.
Follow Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OAKM stock price today?
Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF stock is priced at 30.62 today. It trades within 30.43 - 30.64, yesterday's close was 30.51, and trading volume reached 236. The live price chart of OAKM shows these updates.
Does Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF is currently valued at 30.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.12% and USD. View the chart live to track OAKM movements.
How to buy OAKM stock?
You can buy Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF shares at the current price of 30.62. Orders are usually placed near 30.62 or 30.92, while 236 and 0.46% show market activity. Follow OAKM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OAKM stock?
Investing in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.94 - 30.85 and current price 30.62. Many compare 0.39% and 8.50% before placing orders at 30.62 or 30.92. Explore the OAKM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF in the past year was 30.85. Within 26.94 - 30.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (OAKM) over the year was 26.94. Comparing it with the current 30.62 and 26.94 - 30.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OAKM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OAKM stock split?
Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.51, and 7.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.51
- Open
- 30.48
- Bid
- 30.62
- Ask
- 30.92
- Low
- 30.43
- High
- 30.64
- Volume
- 236
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.50%
- Year Change
- 7.12%