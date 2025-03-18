QuotesSections
OABIW: OmniAb Inc - Warrant

0.1172 USD 0.0079 (6.31%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OABIW exchange rate has changed by -6.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1172 and at a high of 0.1250.

Follow OmniAb Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1172 0.1250
Year Range
0.1172 0.6201
Previous Close
0.1251
Open
0.1250
Bid
0.1172
Ask
0.1202
Low
0.1172
High
0.1250
Volume
6
Daily Change
-6.31%
Month Change
-15.38%
6 Months Change
-58.89%
Year Change
-63.49%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev